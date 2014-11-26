FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FBI investigation does not affect rating of Puerto Rico's PRASA -S&P
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

FBI investigation does not affect rating of Puerto Rico's PRASA -S&P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An investigation by the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation into activities at the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will not impact the agency’s credit rating, Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday.

The FBI launched a surprise raid at PRASA on Tuesday. The head of the commonwealth agency said the probe was focused on a single case and not the entire agency.

S&P’s comments come as PRASA, which the agency rates BB-minus, is preparing a bond sale of at least $770 million in the first half of 2015, $500 million of which will be new money intended for investments.

“We will continue to monitor the situation for materiality, especially as it relates to PRASA’s ability to renew or otherwise extend its committed lines of credit, and possibly convert draws on those lines to long-term debt,” S&P said in a statement.

PRASA has about $3.4 billion in senior-lien revenue bonds, according to S&P. It also has nearly $280 million in rated debt, plus another $870 million in unrated debt that is backed by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, S&P said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.