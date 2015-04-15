FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico utility confirms creditors extend forbearance agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s troubled electric utility, PREPA, confirmed Wednesday that creditors have given the utility another 15 days leeway under an agreement aimed at staving off a messy default.

“The creditors’ agreement to our forbearance proposal demonstrates that we are making progress and there is merit to continuing conversations to find feasible solutions that will transform PREPA,” said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer of PREPA, in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that creditors were planning to extend the agreement before it expired later on Wednesday night.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

