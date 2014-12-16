Puerto Rico's PREPA to seek extension to bondholder agreement

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s electric power authority PREPA is expected to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement set to expire at the end of next March, two sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations said on Monday.

A presentation to the bondholders in New York on Monday highlighted the extent of the problems facing PREPA and fell short of an expected business plan. A comprehensive plan to turn around PREPA’s failing business will take longer to produce than originally expected, the sources said. (Reporting by Nick brown Writing by Edward krudy)