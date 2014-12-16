FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA to seek extension to bondholder agreement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA to seek extension to bondholder agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s electric power authority PREPA is expected to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement set to expire at the end of next March, two sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations said on Monday.

A presentation to the bondholders in New York on Monday highlighted the extent of the problems facing PREPA and fell short of an expected business plan. A comprehensive plan to turn around PREPA’s failing business will take longer to produce than originally expected, the sources said. (Reporting by Nick brown Writing by Edward krudy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.