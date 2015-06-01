FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PREPA plan has 'unworkable' aspects -bondholder adviser
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

PREPA plan has 'unworkable' aspects -bondholder adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - A plan to turn around Puerto Rico’s struggling utility PREPA has some aspects that are “unworkable and will require further negotiation,” said a financial adviser to its bondholders on Monday.

Debt-ridden PREPA had a deadline to provide creditors with a turnaround plan by Monday. The utility had been expected to ask bondholders to take some pain, kicking off what could be heated negotiations over terms.

“The bondholders have received PREPA’s plan,” said Stephen Spencer, managing director, Houlihan Lokey, financial adviser to the PREPA bondholders. “While elements of the plan were positive from our perspective, there were also aspects that were unworkable and will require further negotiation.”

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.