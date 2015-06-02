UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico's PREPA plan calls for $2.3 bln, met with skepticism

(Adds PREPA statement, details from PREPA’s plan, details of debt payment deadline due July 1)

By Megan Davies and Nick Brown

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Puerto Rican utility PREPA on Monday proposed a turnaround plan requiring at least $2.3 billion of investment, but it was met with skepticism by creditors, with a bondholder representative calling parts of the plan “unworkable”.

PREPA met a Monday deadline to provide creditors with a turnaround plan, presenting the proposal at the Manhattan offices of law firm Cleary Gottleib. The utility had been expected to ask bondholders to take some pain, kicking off what could be heated negotiations over terms.

“We are focused on achieving a consensual restructuring,” PREPA’s governing board president Harry Rodriguez said in a statement.

PREPA said its plan would transform PREPA into a “modern utility that would be less political”. Its plan calls for capital investment of $2.3 billion over either five or fifteen years, constructing an offshore gas project, while giving third parties opportunities to bid to build and operate new generation plants.

The proposal also calls for an “exchange offer for bonds and banks” in September, to be completed by November.

“The bondholders have received PREPA’s plan,” said Stephen Spencer, managing director, Houlihan Lokey, who is financial adviser to the PREPA bondholders. “While elements of the plan were positive from our perspective, there were also aspects that were unworkable and will require further negotiation.”

Two sources said some creditors were unwilling to support extending a forbearance agreement expiring on Thursday.

The agreement protects the agency from default while a fix is sought. PREPA is expected by credit agency Moody’s to default on a $400 million interest on July 1.

If the forbearance were not extended, PREPA could be vulnerable to lawsuits from creditors. PREPA said it was in discussions with creditors regarding an extension.

PREPA, which supplies the island’s 3.5 million residents, has been struggling with around $9 billion of debt. It has been held back by outdated plants and an inability or unwillingness to collect bills or raise rates.

Bondholders in March put forward a proposal to backstop a $2 billion investment package, but it was not well received by PREPA, which said it underestimated costs.

Spencer said that overall “we feel the plan provided a basis for this further collaboration, and we remain committed to finding a fair solution for all parties.” (Additional reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)