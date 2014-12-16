FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's PREPA needs ten-year plan, not five - Donahue
December 16, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA needs ten-year plan, not five - Donahue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The restructuring officer for Puerto Rico’s electric utility PREPA said she is extending a five-year business plan for the utility to ten years.

“The reason we extended it to 10 years is looking at an organization like this and looking at operational improvements over time that involve potential investments in new generation assets... there are time lines involved that I felt would be outside the five year period before you can actually see benefits,” said Lisa Donahue at a press conference.

Donahue also said that multiple scenarios were being looked at for the utility, taking into account the economic situation, cash constraints, fuel price fluctuations and infrastructure.

Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies

