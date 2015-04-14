Puerto Rico utility "optimistic" agreement can be reached with creditors

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The chief restructuring officer of Puerto Rico’s power authority, PREPA, said on Tuesday that she is “optimistic” an agreement can be reached with creditors that hold over $9 billion of the utilities debt.

“Since entering into a forbearance agreement, PREPA has been in constant contact with creditors,” said Lisa Donahue in testimony to Puerto Rico’s Senate. “PREPA intends to continue working with forbearing creditors and we are optimistic that an agreement can be reached.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy)