Puerto Rico utility "optimistic" agreement can be reached with creditors
April 14, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico utility "optimistic" agreement can be reached with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The chief restructuring officer of Puerto Rico’s power authority, PREPA, said on Tuesday that she is “optimistic” an agreement can be reached with creditors that hold over $9 billion of the utilities debt.

“Since entering into a forbearance agreement, PREPA has been in constant contact with creditors,” said Lisa Donahue in testimony to Puerto Rico’s Senate. “PREPA intends to continue working with forbearing creditors and we are optimistic that an agreement can be reached.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

