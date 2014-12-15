UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico to present power-authority overhaul ideas to creditors

(Adds bond price movements)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Dec 15 (Reuters) - Restructuring experts will present different scenarios to overhaul Puerto Rico’s troubled electric power authority, PREPA, to creditors on Monday, but will stop short of recommending job cuts, the president of PREPA’s board said in a statement.

The plan, which will not be made public, was prepared by Lisa Donahue, of consulting firm Alix Partners, who is acting as chief restructuring officer for PREPA, as part of an agreement with creditors not to accelerate claims on around $9 billion of debt while PREPA comes up with ways to turn around its struggling operations.

“Because this draft is covered by the confidentiality agreements between PREPA and its creditors, we cannot comment about its contents,” PREPA President Harry Rodriguez said. “Later, we will continue offering a progress report on the restructuring efforts.”

El Nuevo Dia, a Spanish-language daily in Puerto Rico reported that Donahue was meeting with bondholders in New York. Alix Partners declined to comment.

PREPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PREPA relies on oil to produce power, making electricity costs in Puerto Rico about twice the average of the mainland United States. PREPA is widely expected to restructure its debt next year after the Puerto Rican government said it wanted the utility to be self sufficient.

Analysts have said that any restructuring would need to involve converting PREPA’s generators to liquefied natural gas, possibly privatizing some power plants, and reducing the size of the workforce.

Trading in PREPA’s bonds was mixed. Bonds maturing in 2042 and carrying a 5 percent coupon traded at an average price of 49.125 cents on the dollar on Monday, down from 49.209 cents the previous trading day.

Puerto Rico’s general obligation bonds also traded lower. Benchmark GO bonds maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent coupon traded at an average price of 84.657 cents on the dollar. The average price fell below 85 cents for the first time since July. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies and Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)