Lawsuit alleges fraud at Puerto Rico power authority

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico on Tuesday alleges fraud in the fuel oil procurement process at Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (PREPA), resulting in overcharging of over $1 billion for island residents.

The lawsuit was filed by residents and local businesses and names several PREPA officials. It also names PREPA’s suppliers, including Brazil’s Petrobas Brasileiro S.A. and Dutch commodity trader Trafigura Beheer BV. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)