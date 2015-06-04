FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's PREPA creditor extension deal looking more likely - sources
June 4, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA creditor extension deal looking more likely - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Puerto Rican utility PREPA was looking more likely to be able to reach agreement on extending a key creditor agreement, sources familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

One source said it was “optimistic” a deal could be reached while two sources said some opponents were relaxing their position.

The so-called forbearance agreement protects the agency from default while a fix is sought and is a key protection as PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, approaches a July 1 $400 million payment to bondholders.

Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr

