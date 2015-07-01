FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA avoids default, makes $415 mln payment
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA avoids default, makes $415 mln payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s distressed power authority, PREPA, avoided default by making a $415 million bond payment due on Wednesday, with some financing for liquidity provided by bond insurers that backed the payments, PREPA announced in a statement.

“We are pleased we were able to reach an agreement that allowed us to make the payment to our bondholders today and avoid a default,” said Lisa Donahue, PREPA’s Chief Restructuring Officer.

PREPA is attempting to restructure some $9 billion in debt, but faces resistance from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts. Both sides agreed to extend a creditor forbearance agreement, which protects PREPA from litigation until Sept. 15, from June 30. (Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.