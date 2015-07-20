Puerto Rico's PREPA details terms of $130 mln borrowing - filing

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s power authority, PREPA, is to make payments of $5 million into a special redemption fund at certain points this year with the remaining principal paid on Dec 15, to repay a bond offering of around $130 million, according to a filing on Monday.

PREPA avoided default on July 1 by making a $415 million bond payment partly financed by insurers that backed the bonds. As part of the deal, bond insurers agreed to buy $128 million of bonds, proceeds of which would replenish a portion of PREPA’s operating funds used to make the principal and interest payment.

PREPA is scheduled to make a payment of $5 million on the first business day of July, Aug., Sept., Oct., and Nov. of this year with the remainder on Dec. 15.