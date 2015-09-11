Puerto Rico utility seeks private-sector partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico electric power utility PREPA on Thursday asked for expressions of interest from private-sector companies to help modernize facilities and build new generation capacity in a bid to revitalize the economically troubled power provider.

The request comes a week after PREPA agreed with bondholders to reduce its $9 billion in debt in a deal that would see creditors swap their bonds for new notes and receive 85 percent of their existing bond claims.

PREPA called the request for expressions of interest (REOI), which are due by Oct. 26, a key part of its recovery plan.

“We believe this REOI will provide a fair opportunity for the private sector to present ideas and project suggestions to move PREPA forward on its path to recovery,” said Javier Quintana, executive director of PREPA.

Last month PREPA, which produces and distributes practically all the electric power used in Puerto Rico, entered into two new fuel supply contracts, arrangements it said would lead to substantial savings. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)