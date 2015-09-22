FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico utility PREPA says reaches deal with lenders
September 22, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico utility PREPA says reaches deal with lenders

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s power authority PREPA has reached a deal with its lenders to restructure $700 million in matured debt, a significant step in turning around the utility after it clinched a deal with bondholders earlier in September.

Finding a solution for PREPA has been seen as a critical test for the U.S. territory, weighed down by $72 billion debt, as it tries to agree a broader restructuring of it borrowings.

PREPA said the deal was reached with its fuel-line lenders - a syndicate of Puerto Rican banks and asset manager Solus. They are being given the option to either convert existing credit to term loans with a fixed interest rate of 5.75 percent over 6 years, or to exchange their principal for new securitization bonds.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

