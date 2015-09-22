UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico utility PREPA says reaches deal with lenders

(Adds details on deal, comments from lenders)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s power authority PREPA said on Tuesday it reached a deal with lenders to restructure $700 million in matured debt, a key step in turning around the utility after it secured a similar deal with bondholders earlier in September.

Reducing PREPA’s $9 billion in debt has been seen as a critical test for the U.S. territory as it tries to forge a broader restructuring of $72 billion in total debt.

The deal means PREPA can turn its full attention to bond insurers, the only creditor class yet to agree to restructure.

In a statement on Tuesday, PREPA said the deal with fuel-line lenders - a syndicate of Puerto Rican banks and asset manager Solus - would give the lenders the option to convert existing credit either to term loans or new securitization bonds. The banks include Banco Popular, First Bank Puerto Rico and units of the Bank of Nova Scotia and Oriental Bank.

The term loans would carry a fixed interest rate of 5.75 percent over 6 years, while the new securitization bonds would mean a 15 percent haircut on principal.

The bond option would be on the same terms as the new bonds PREPA offered its bondholders when they agreed to an exchange earlier this month, PREPA said.

Solus declined to comment on Tuesday.

Marcelo Gomez-Wiuckstern, a spokesman for Scotiabank, praised the deal, telling Reuters he was “pleased that the syndicate of fuel line lenders and PREPA have reached a mutually beneficial agreement.”

A consensual resolution at PREPA would set a positive tone as Puerto Rico tries to restructure debt from myriad public issuers throughout the island. The alternative - a default, likely followed by litigation - could prove costly and spook investors.

Though it now has deals in place with two of three main creditor bodies, PREPA is not out of the woods. The last holdouts - bond insurers including National Public Finance Guarantee Corp and Assured Guaranty - recently refused to extend an expiring forbearance agreement that had barred them from pursuing legal remedies while the sides hashed out a restructuring.

Since then, NPFG has commissioned the Puerto Rico Energy Commission to force PREPA to raise its rates to service its debt. A source close to the insurers last week told Reuters they are set on avoiding a haircut, and are prepared to “go to the mat,” even if it means litigation or pursuing a receiver to control PREPA’s finances. (Reporting by Nick Brown, Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)