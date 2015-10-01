FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA seen extending creditor agreement - source
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA seen extending creditor agreement - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s electric power authority PREPA is expected to extend a creditor agreement expiring at the end of day Thursday with a bondholder group, to allow debt restructuring negotiations with bond insurers to continue, a source familiar with the bondholders said on Thursday.

PREPA in September agreed to deals with the bondholder group and its lenders to reduce its $9 billion debt. It has not yet reached a deal with the insurers of those bonds.

It also agreed in September to an extension of a forbearance agreement - which bars creditors from calling defaults and filing lawsuits - with the bondholders and lenders to Oct. 1. That deadline is expected to be extended to Oct. 15, the source said, although it was not certain the extension would go through. (Reporting by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.