FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA formalizes deal with bondholders
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
November 5, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA formalizes deal with bondholders

Megan Davies

2 Min Read

Nov 5 - Puerto Rico’s indebted utility PREPA has formalized restructuring deals it agreed with bondholders and lenders in September, although it is still negotiating with bond insurers who have been holding out on striking a similar deal, it said on Thursday.

Reducing PREPA’s more than $8 billion in debt has been seen as a critical test for the U.S. territory as it tries to forge a broader restructuring of $72 billion in total debt. PREPA in September agreed to deals with the bondholder group and its lenders for those creditors to take a 15 percent reduction on their principal.

The utility faced a deadline on Thursday to enter into the formal deal, which it called a “Restructuring Support Agreement”, as a forbearance agreement with bondholders and lenders that protected it from lawsuits was set to expire. That forbearance agreement had already been extended multiple times.

“We are pleased to be able to make official what we believe is a reasonable deal with substantial concessions from bondholders that will significantly benefit the people of Puerto Rico,” said Stephen Spencer of Houlihan Lokey, PREPA Bondholder Group’s financial advisor.

The deal must be executed by June 30 2016 and is contingent on PREPA coming to an agreement with the bond insurers, the bondholder group said.

PREPA said it continued to negotiate with those insurers “with the goal of reaching an agreement on a consensual recovery plan among all of its major financial stakeholders.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.