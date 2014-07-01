FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico electricity bond prices plummet on payment worries
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico electricity bond prices plummet on payment worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Prices on bonds sold by Puerto Rico’s struggling power authority plummeted on Tuesday as debt holders worried about receiving a payment scheduled for July 1.

The junk-rated Puerto Electric Power Authority (PREPA) bonds sold for 38.625 cents on the dollar in light afternoon trading, equal to a 14.243 percent yield.

The island’s Government Development Bank has delivered funds to the bond trustee to cover the approximately $204 million in principal and $179 million in interest due. But the trustee could hold on to the money if it sees large expenses looming.

PREPA is considered likely to take advantage of a new Puerto Rico law allowing public corporations to refinance their debts as it faces expiring lines of credit, rising fuel prices and a cash crunch. The situation could rack up costs for the independent authority.

Since the law was passed, PREPA’s prices have fallen, reaching a record low of 36.875 cents on Monday, for a yield of 14.864 percent. The debt started trade Tuesday morning at 44.25 cents, for a yield of 12.561 percent. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.