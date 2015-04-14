FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico utility's bondholder group offers 30-day extension
April 14, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico utility's bondholder group offers 30-day extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - A bondholder group in Puerto Rico’s troubled power utility PREPA has offered to extend a forbearance agreement by another 30 days, a spokesman for the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The offer includes a mutual commitment to continue working together with PREPA on the refinement of a capital investment and rate plan for PREPA, a timeline for PREPA’s professionals agreeing to a work production plan, and third party review of the work plan,” the statement said.

The agreement is set to expire on Wednesday. PREPA did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

