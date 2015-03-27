Puerto Rico's utility creditor meeting to extend through weekend

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Puerto Rico’s electric power authority PREPA and its creditors, aimed at avoiding a potentially messy default, will likely continue over the weekend, PREPA’s chief restructuring officer said.

“PREPA confirmed that it has been in meetings about a potential extension of the forbearance agreements with its creditors in New York City,” Lisa Donahue said in a statement late on Thursday. “PREPA expects to meet with the media and make a public statement on Monday.”

The forbearance agreement signed with creditors that hold over $9 billion of PREPA’s debt expires on Tuesday, after which creditors can accelerate their claims, potentially making the utility insolvent.

Reuters reported on Thursday that some of the bondholders are offering PREPA additional financing to restructure its operations in return for concessions such as using savings generated by a drop in the oil price to pay down debt. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)