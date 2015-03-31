Creditors grant Puerto Rico utility 15-day payment relief

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Creditors of Puerto Rico’s electric power authority on Monday agreed to extend a forbearance agreement for 15 days, aimed at giving the struggling utility laden with $9 billion debt some breathing room and avoiding a potentially messy default.

Solving PREPA’s problems would go some way to resolving a major uncertainty for investors at a time when the U.S. commonwealth is seeking to raise around $3 billion to stabilize its finances.

PREPA has been in financial restructuring talks for months as the slide in oil prices have emboldened creditors to resist a haircut, or reduction in the amount they are owed.

All parties believe advances have been made and talks should continue, PREPA‘S chief restructuring officer Lisa Donahue said in a statement.

Signed last August, the forbearance agreement is a form of payment relief that stops a creditor from declaring a debtor in default to give it time to repay delinquent sums.

The forbearance agreement was to expire on Tuesday, after which creditors could accelerate their claims, potentially making the utility insolvent.

PREPA’s creditors have also offered it $2 billion in new financing, including $1.2 billion to fund a new natural gas operation, in exchange for assurances that it would repay its debt, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

PREPA said that “in addition to reviewing and assessing the creditor restructuring proposal,” PREPA will continue developing initiatives to improve its operations, to transform the utility into a self-sustaining model. PREPA did not address details of the creditors’ offer.

“We fully expect PREPA to successfully restructure and optimize its operations,” said Juan Alicea Flores, Executive director of PREPA.