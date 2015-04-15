FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors in Puerto Rico's utility to sign 15-day forbearance extension
#Market News
April 15, 2015

Creditors in Puerto Rico's utility to sign 15-day forbearance extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Creditors in Puerto Rico’s troubled power authority, PREPA, are planning to extend a forbearance agreement with the utility for another 15 days, sources familiar with the creditors’ thinking said on Wednesday.

The extension, ahead of a deadline late tonight, removes the immediate danger of creditors calling a default and comes after a day of public wrangling in which creditors had originally called for a 30-day extension with stricter conditions.

PREPA did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)

