UPDATE 2-Creditors give Puerto Rico's troubled utility another 15 days grace

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Creditors of Puerto Rico’s troubled power authority, PREPA, will give the utility another 15 days leeway under an agreement aimed at staving off a messy default, PREPA confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters initially reported the extension earlier on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the creditors’ thinking.

An extension, ahead of a deadline late Wednesday night, removes the immediate danger of creditors calling a default and comes after a day of public wrangling in which creditors led by Franklin Advisers and Oppenheimer Funds originally called for a 30-day extension.

PREPA said that offer came with strict conditions, and counter-offered a 15-day extension with fewer strings attached. Creditors accepted that proposal, PREPA said, as the sides debate how to restructure PREPA’s $9 billion in debt.

“The extension does not require PREPA to transfer funds out of its debt service reserve or otherwise pay any amendment or forbearance fees to the creditors,” PREPA said in a statement.

Earlier PREPA said the creditors’ initial offer would have required it to set aside $122.5 million from its debt service reserve fund and pay a $1 million fee to the forbearing bondholders.

The new deadline for the forbearance agreement to expire is now April 30, PREPA said.

Negotiations have grown tense of late, with creditors resisting cuts to their debt and PREPA unwilling to take debt impairment off the table.

On Tuesday, the head of PREPA’s board, Harry Rodriguez, slammed the creditor group’s proposed 30-day extension and said its public statement outlining the offer left out key elements.

The latest extension to the forbearance agreement would be the second 15-day extension since the agreement expired on March 31. Under its terms, creditors refrained from calling a default in return for PREPA meeting certain milestones needed to restructure its operations.

PREPA entered into the agreement in August of last year after it faced a liquidity crisis that could have affected its ability to buy oil for its generators.

The creditor group has already proposed a $2 billion restructuring and financing offer for PREPA, but the agency’s chief restructuring officer, AlixPartners’ Lisa Donahue, criticized the group for going public with it, saying she would have wanted time to vet the proposal.

Donahue has pledged to respond to that offer by April 24 and deliver a comprehensive restructuring plan on June 1. (Additional reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)