Puerto Rico's PREPA extends contract with restructuring consultant
July 15, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA extends contract with restructuring consultant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s struggling power authority, PREPA, on Wednesday announced an extension through Nov. 15 of its contract with restructuring consultant AlixPartners, as it continues to seek concessions from financial creditors and form a plan to overhaul its business.

The extension means another $7.3 million in fees for Alix, which will include increases in staffing, PREPA said in a statement.

PREPA tapped Alix’s Lisa Donahue last year to serve as its chief restructuring officer, leading restructuring negotiations on the power authority’s behalf.

U.S. Democratic senators introduced on Wednesday a bill to allow Puerto Rico’s public entities to file for bankruptcy under federal laws as the U.S. territory starts negotiations with creditors to restructure $72 billion in debt.

It was unclear which entities would take advantage of Chapter 9. The largest public corporation, PREPA, has around $9 billion in debt. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

