Puerto Rico's PREPA, creditors revive restructuring deal

SAN JUAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A deal to restructure Puerto Rico’s debt-laden power utility, PREPA, received new life late on Wednesday after the agency and bondholders agreed to extend a crucial deadline.

Righting PREPA’s ship is seen as a key step in fixing Puerto Rico, which faces $70 billion of debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking tax base as residents increasingly jump ship for the mainland United States.

PREPA, with more than $8 billion in debt, had reached a restructuring deal in December with about 70 percent of its creditors, but the deal needed legislation to pass by Jan. 22 to become effective. When Puerto Rico’s lawmakers failed to meet that deadline, PREPA’s largest bondholder group offered an extension, but PREPA rejected it, casting doubt on an agreement that had been 18 months in the making.

PREPA announced late on Wednesday the agency and creditors had come to terms on an extension through Feb. 16, providing breathing room for lawmakers still debating tweaks to legislation.

The major sticking point between PREPA and the bondholders had been the terms of a new $115 million loan from the bondholders. The agency said it rejected the initial extension offer because the bondholders tightened the conditions on that loan.

Under Wednesday’s compromise, the loan stands at $111 million. PREPA will receive half upon the Puerto Rico congress’ passage of a bill that is consistent with the restructuring deal, and the other half upon the bill’s approval by the island’s energy regulator.

If approved, the deal would see bondholders take 15 percent cuts in repayments in exchange for newer bonds with higher ratings. In order to ensure those ratings, PREPA agreed to create an extra charge on customers’ bills specifically to pay the debt. That new charge is one of the key elements requiring legislative and regulatory approval.

“We have a long ways to go,” Lisa Donahue, PREPA’s chief restructuring officer, said in a statement on Wednesday night. “But if implemented, PREPA’s transformation will have a positive, lasting impact on its finances, operations and culture.”

Stephen Spencer, a financial adviser for the bondholder group, in a separate statement said the agreement “puts everyone back on track.”

“We will continue to work collaboratively with both Puerto Rico’s legislators and PREPA,” Spencer said. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)