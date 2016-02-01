FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's utility PREPA 2014 operating income down 37 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's utility PREPA 2014 operating income down 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details about restructuring deal)

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s utility PREPA, which has been negotiating a restructuring deal with creditors, on Monday released its financial statements for 2014, showing a 37 percent slide in operating income for the year.

Operating income for the year to June, 30 2014 was $223 million, the utility said, while operating expenses fell 5.4 percent.

Accounts receivable rose by 7.2 percent to $1.6 billion, with those from the government sector up 30 percent to $803.7 million.

PREPA, with more than $8 billion in debt, reached a restructuring deal in December with about 70 percent of its creditors. That deal hit a roadbump in January when Puerto Rico’s lawmakers failed to meet a Jan. 22 deadline to pass necessary legislation. However, the agency and bondholders agreed to extend a crucial deadline to Feb. 16. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.