FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's House approves bill key for utility PREPA deal
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's House approves bill key for utility PREPA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill aimed at overhauling the island’s troubled power utility PREPA, pushing the agency a step closer to finalizing a deal with creditors to restructure more than $8 billion debt a day before a key deadline, according to a webcast of the vote.

Fixing PREPA’s debt is seen as an important step in resolving an overall $70 billion debt load in Puerto Rico, and the utility has struck agreements with creditors on a debt exchange in which bondholders would accept 15 percent cuts to repayments. (Reporting by Nick Brown; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.