Puerto Rico Senate passes bill key to utility PREPA deal
February 16, 2016 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico Senate passes bill key to utility PREPA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Senate on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at overhauling the island’s troubled power utility PREPA, pushing the agency a step closer to finalizing a deal with creditors to restructure more than $8 billion debt.

The Senate approved the bill, with amendments made by the island’s House of Representatives, which passed it on Monday. The bill now heads to Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to be signed. (Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler)

