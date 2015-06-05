FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA reaches extension deal with creditors
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA reaches extension deal with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority said creditors had agreed to extend a key credit agreement to June 18, giving the utility time to work on a turnaround plan.

The agreement, which was supposed to expire on Thursday, will protect the debt-ridden utility from default, while it seeks a fix.

"We continue to work with creditors towards a consensual resolution," said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer of PREPA. (bit.ly/1KQqL2X)

PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, is facing a $400 million payment on July 1 to bondholders. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.