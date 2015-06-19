FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's PREPA bondholders extend credit agreement
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA bondholders extend credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said its creditors have agreed to extend their forbearance agreements until the end of the month, allowing crucial restructuring talks to continue.

The forbearance agreement, which protects the debt-ridden utility from default while it seeks a fix and has already been extended multiple times, had been scheduled to expire on Thursday. At least 60 percent of creditors are needed to approve an extension.

"We are actively engaged in discussions and look forward to continuing these discussions over the next few weeks," said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer of PREPA. (bit.ly/1InyQ9n)

PREPA has around $9 billion of debt.

Reuters earlier reported that creditor’s of PREPA were expected to extend the credit agreement deadline. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
