S&P cuts rating on PREPA power revenue bonds

April 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut its rating on Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) power revenue bonds to “CCC-” from “CCC”, citing an imbalance between revenues and expenses.

PREPA has been repeatedly drawing on its debt service fund, which suggests that the utility has an imbalance between revenue and expenses, Standard & Poor's said on Friday. (bit.ly/1yYkOfY)

The rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)