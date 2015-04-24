FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bondholder group says PREPA's criticisms fundamentally flawed
April 24, 2015

Bondholder group says PREPA's criticisms fundamentally flawed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - A group of bondholders in Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, PREPA, said the utility’s criticisms of their $2 billion restructuring plan were flawed, according to a statement released by the bondholders on Friday.

“While we have had limited time to review PREPA`s critiques, we believe that a number of the criticisms are based on fundamentally flawed analysis or a misunderstanding of our proposal,” said Stephen Spencer of Houlihan Lokey, the so-called Ad Hoc Group’s financial advisor.

Reporting by Edward Krudy

