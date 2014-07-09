FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority revenue bonds
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

S&P cuts Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority revenue bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s ratings service cut its rating on Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) power revenue bonds to ‘B-’ from ‘BB’, citing the corporation’s inability to negotiate the renewal of its liquidity facility.

"We believe this increases the risk that the authority will attempt to restructure long-term debt, as a law passed in June allows," S&P said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1mgxqqy)

The ratings agency said PREPA’s rating remained on CreditWatch with negative implications.

S&P said the CreditWatch placement was pending the outcome of PREPA’s negotiations with banks regarding the liquidity facility it used to buy oil.

The CreditWatch is expected to be resolved within the next three months, S&P said. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.