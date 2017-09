NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bonds of Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) traded lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the organization and arrested its treasurer.

The bonds maturing in 2015 and carrying a 4 percent coupon traded with an average price of 88.50 cents on the dollar, down from 94.998 when the bonds last traded on Nov. 21.