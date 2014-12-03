FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arrest at Puerto Rico highway authority linked to bribery -U.S. Attorney
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Arrest at Puerto Rico highway authority linked to bribery -U.S. Attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The arrest of the treasurer of Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority on Wednesday was due to alleged bribery in programs receiving federal funds, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“A complaint was filed yesterday against Silvino Cepeda-Ortiz, treasurer at the Puerto Rico Highway Authority for bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds,” the statement said. “The defendant was arrested this morning at his place of work without incident.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.