Arrest at Puerto Rico highway authority linked to bribery -U.S. Attorney

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The arrest of the treasurer of Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority on Wednesday was due to alleged bribery in programs receiving federal funds, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“A complaint was filed yesterday against Silvino Cepeda-Ortiz, treasurer at the Puerto Rico Highway Authority for bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds,” the statement said. “The defendant was arrested this morning at his place of work without incident.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)