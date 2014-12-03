FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI raids Puerto Rico highways authority, arrests treasurer
December 3, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

FBI raids Puerto Rico highways authority, arrests treasurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the offices of Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) on Wednesday, taking documents and arresting the organization’s treasurer, according to spokespeople for the HTA and the FBI.

“The search warrant is sealed so we can’t discuss what specifically what we are doing there,” FBI spokesman in Puerto Rico Moises Quinones told local radio station Noti Uno, adding that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to release further details later today.

HTA spokeswoman Irma Moyeno said that the organization’s treasurer Silvino Cepeda had been arrested.

Quinones did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, additional reporting by Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

