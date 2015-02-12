FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico GDB 'disappointed' by rating downgrade
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico GDB 'disappointed' by rating downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank said on Thursday it was “disappointed” by S&P downgrading its bonds, “without evaluating the details and structure of the proposed tax reform.”

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that Puerto Rico’s so-called Recovery Act, which made some of its agencies eligible for court-supervised debt restructuring, violated the U.S. Constitution by allowing a state government to modify municipal debt. Puerto Rico has said it will appeal. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

