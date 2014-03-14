FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P takes Puerto Rico off Credit Watch after $3.5 bln bond sale
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

S&P takes Puerto Rico off Credit Watch after $3.5 bln bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service took Puerto Rico off Credit Watch status on Friday, three days after the Caribbean island sold $3.5 billion of junk-rated bonds at a tax-free yield of nearly 9 percent.

In reaffirming its non-investment grade BB-plus rating on the island’s general obligation debt, the U.S. credit agency said it was retained a negative outlook on the big borrower battling eight years of continuing recession and chronic budget deficits.

S&P said Tuesday’s single-maturity bond sale, which was heavily oversubscribed, “will relieve near-term liquidity pressure on the commonwealth.”

S&P had put the island on Credit Watch with negative implications earlier this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.