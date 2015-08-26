Puerto Rico fiscal plan includes cash and cuts -report citing draft

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is planning to inject $1.5 billion into the island in capital expenditures over five years, as part of a plan to turn around its fiscal crisis, Puerto Rico paper El Nuevo Dia reported citing a draft plan it had received.

The capital injection would come from a combination of debt restructuring, cutting $1 billion in operating expenses and increasing revenues by $1 billion, the paper reported.

Cuts would include consolidating and closing schools, cutting university subsidies and cutting health spending, the paper said. Christmas bonuses would be eliminated and vacation days would be reduced, the paper said.

A spokeswoman for the government did not immediately comment.