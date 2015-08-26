FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico fiscal plan includes cash and cuts -report citing draft
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico fiscal plan includes cash and cuts -report citing draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is planning to inject $1.5 billion into the island in capital expenditures over five years, as part of a plan to turn around its fiscal crisis, Puerto Rico paper El Nuevo Dia reported citing a draft plan it had received.

The capital injection would come from a combination of debt restructuring, cutting $1 billion in operating expenses and increasing revenues by $1 billion, the paper reported.

Cuts would include consolidating and closing schools, cutting university subsidies and cutting health spending, the paper said. Christmas bonuses would be eliminated and vacation days would be reduced, the paper said.

A spokeswoman for the government did not immediately comment.

Reporting by Megan Davies and a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.