Puerto Rico confidentiality agreements signed-official

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Confidentiality agreements regarding Puerto Rico’s restructuring have been signed by six groups, a spokeswoman for the U.S. territory’s Government Development Bank said in an emailed statement, as the island starts the process of trying to persuade creditors to take cuts to their debt.

Puerto Rico officials earlier in September proposed restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming five years as part of a broad plan to pull the island out of financial crisis.

“There have been six groups that have signed [these agreements] for the overall restructuring,” the spokeswoman said, without giving any information about those groups.

She added that there are expected to be at least eight others, as some groups had signed confidentiality agreements for other transactions that are now being amended.

GDB chief Melba Acosta said recently that the bank would be the next entity from the commonwealth to engage in restructuring negotiations, following utility PREPA, which came to a preliminary deal with bondholders and fuel-line creditors in September after about a year of talks.

Debt restructuring talks over Puerto Rico’s financing arm, the Government Development Bank, began last week between a group of bondholders and the bank, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday, after the creditors signed non-disclosure agreements.

Signing non-disclosure agreements restricts bondholders from disclosing non-public information and from trading and opens the way to formal negotiations.

The GDB faces a $355 million payment due on Dec. 1, according to data from Moody‘s. The bank has $3.9 billion of debt service due for the years 2016-2021 according to a source familiar with the situation.

The GDB debt due in December is part of the debt that Puerto Rico intends to restructure, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Frances Kerry)