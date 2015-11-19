FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico, creditors to meet on Friday
November 19, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico, creditors to meet on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank said it will meet with lawyers and financial advisers to its creditors on Friday to discuss ongoing debt restructuring talks for the U.S. commonwealth facing $72 billion in debt.

The meeting, to be held in New York, is open to those who have signed non-disclosure agreements, and will include advisers to holders of Puerto Rico’s general obligation debt, sales tax-backed COFINA debt, and bonds issued by GDB, according to a Thursday statement by the GDB. (Reporting By David Gaffen and Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

