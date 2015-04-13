FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico utility works toward new forbearance extension
April 13, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico utility works toward new forbearance extension

Nick Brown

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s ailing power authority, PREPA, could reach a deal as early as Monday to extend a forbearance agreement with holders of its $9 billion in debt, according to a source close to the talks.

The forbearance agreement, which stops creditors from calling defaults during broader debt restructuring talks, expires on Wednesday, after a previous 15-day extension was reached on March 31.

PREPA has spent months in financial and operational restructuring talks with creditors. Hamstrung by aging power plants, it needs to modernize, a key element in fixing Puerto Rico’s troubled economy.

Details of the extension remain fluid: it could still fall apart, though if achieved, it could take the form of another interim extension or a longer-term deal that gives PREPA time to present a restructuring proposal, said the source, who declined to be named because the talks are private.

A bondholder group led by Franklin Advisers and OppenheimerFunds has already proposed a plan to restructure PREPA, committing to backstop a $2 billion investment that would include a new, $1.2 billion natural gas facility.

But PREPA’s chief restructuring officer, Lisa Donahue, has expressed doubts about that plan, and may propose her own. Donahue’s team is still assessing the agency’s business and capital needs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
