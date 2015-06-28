Puerto Rico faces crucial week, stability report due Monday

June 28 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is set to release a key report by former IMF economists on its financial stability on Monday, officials said Sunday, which could point toward a fix for the island but has the potential to rattle bond prices if its predictions are pessimistic.

Puerto Rico, struggling with a $73 billion debt load and faltering economy, is facing crunch time this week with a deadline to agree on a budget as well as a July 1 deadline to make a $655 million payment on its general obligation debt while its struggling utility PREPA faces a $400 million payment.

“We have to recognize we have a very serious problem with the fiscal situation of the island,” House speaker Jaime Perello told press on Sunday.

Perello said he would be meeting with Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Sunday night, and would ask him for a copy of the report. After presenting the report on Monday, work groups should be established, he said.

House minority leader Jenniffer Gonzalez said the governor would meet with mayors and lawmakers on Monday to discuss the report.

Puerto Rico in February engaged a group of former International Monetary Fund economists to analyze its economic and financial stability and growth prospects. A separate report was also commissioned by consulting firm Conway MacKenzie.

“(Next week is) the tipping point,” said Adam Weigold, senior portfolio manager at Eaton Vance, on Friday. “We will see if (the problems) get kicked down the road, or whether Puerto Rico and the bondholders deal with the reality of the situation right now.”

Puerto Rico’s debt problems could lead to a reduction in government services, investors said. However, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday the island is not contemplating a partial or full shutdown of government services.

Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, said the reports would allow the island to give an “opening bid” to creditors regarding a possible restructuring of the debt.

“Next week is probably a good buying opportunity,” Hanson said. “We expect a lot of downside in all the bonds.”

Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation bonds issued in March 2014 slid on Friday to close at a record low of 77 cents on the dollar to yield 10.84 percent.

Hanson predicted that the former IMF economists’ report would prioritize growth initiatives while the Conway MacKenzie report would show a $3.5 billion cash flow deficit for the coming fiscal year. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)