Puerto Rico stability report says debt restructuring can bridge financing gaps
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico stability report says debt restructuring can bridge financing gaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico has a much larger fiscal deficit than assumed and faces financing gaps in coming years that can be bridged by debt restructuring, according to a copy of a key financial stability report by former IMF economists posted on local media websites.

This can be achieved via a voluntary exchange of existing bonds for new ones with a longer or lower debt service profile, the report said.

It said that to increase competitiveness, the island should lower labor costs, electricity and transport costs. It must also overcome a legacy of weak budget execution and opaque data.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
