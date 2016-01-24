FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA extends deal with lenders, not bondholders
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA extends deal with lenders, not bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s struggling utility PREPA said on Sunday it had extended a restructuring deal with its lenders, although bondholders were left out as it continues to negotiate with them after an impasse late on Friday.

After months of negotiations PREPA in December agreed to a restructuring deal with creditors, an agreement which would have seen debtholders take a discount. The deal expired Friday night, and looked set to fail when PREPA rejected an extension offered by bondholders due to changed terms of a $115 million capital offer from the creditors. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.