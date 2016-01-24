FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Puerto Rico's PREPA reaches creditor agreement with lenders, not bondholders
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2016 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Puerto Rico's PREPA reaches creditor agreement with lenders, not bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph and headline to clarify that sides have reached agreement that avoids litigation, not a restructuring deal)

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s struggling utility PREPA said on Sunday it had reached a forbearance agreement with lenders, which avoids litigation, while it negotiates a debt restructuring with its bondholders.

No such agreement was reached with bondholders, with whom PREPA said it is nonetheless continuing to negotiate after an impasse late on Friday.

After months of negotiations, PREPA in December agreed to a restructuring deal with creditors, which would have seen debtholders take a discount. But the deal expired Friday night, and looked set to fail when PREPA rejected an extension offered by bondholders. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.