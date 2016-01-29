UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico to present voluntary debt exchange -governor

(Adds governor quote, background on negotiations)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s advisors will on Friday present plans for a voluntary debt exchange to creditors’ advisors, its governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a statement, as the U.S territory grapples with cutting its $70 billion debt burden.

With a 45 percent poverty rate and exodus of people to the United States, Puerto Rico is trying to solve an economic crisis before it hits substantial debt payments in May and July. It has defaulted on some of its debt and is trying to persuade creditors to take concessions.

Puerto Rico’s advisors were due to meet with creditors on Friday as the island continues to try and negotiate a debt restructuring deal, a source familiar with the situation previously said.

“I have instructed our team and our advisors to present to our creditors’ advisors ... the Commonwealth’s proposal for a voluntary debt exchange,” Garcia Padilla said. “It is our every intent to protect the integrity of the process, and as such, we do not plan to negotiate the terms of our proposal publicly.”

Puerto Rican leaders have said they will propose a universal exchange offer, or a so-called superbond, to many sets of stakeholders. Creditors have also been discussing among themselves possible alternatives, several sources said recently.

Melba Acosta, president of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank, said earlier this month that the island planned to sit down with creditors soon and put forward a comprehensive restructuring proposal.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Puerto Rico would offer holders of bonds backed by the island’s taxes a deal where they would swap existing bonds for two new types of security.

One would have interest payments beginning in 2018, rising to 5 percent in 2021, with principal due starting in five years, the WSJ said. The second could see payments start in 10 years with creditors getting up to 25 percent of commonwealth revenue annually that exceeds current projections, the WSJ said.

The meetings were planned to take place individually at the offices of the commonwealth’s legal firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the first source previously told Reuters.