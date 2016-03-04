Puerto Rico governor meets key U.S. House member on crisis

SAN JUAN, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Rob Bishop on Friday met with Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to discuss the island’s financial crisis ahead of and legislative rescue plans expected from Congress in the coming weeks as huge debt payments loom.

Puerto Rico is battling $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate, and Garcia Padilla has said the U.S. territory would consider a moratorium on debt payments in May and July to avoid a government shutdown.

Bishop, a Utah Republican, chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources, which has held hearings on Puerto Rico’s dilemma and figures to play a key role in a potential resolution.

Garcia Padilla spokesman Jesus Manuel Ortiz told reporters on Friday that the governor hosted Bishop in his San Juan office, where he stressed the effects of the financial crisis, including delays in tax refunds and the need for any rescue package to preserve Puerto Rico’s autonomy.

The terms of any potential Puerto Rico legislation, however, are contested in Washington. Majority Republicans in Congress generally favor protecting creditors as much as possible and bringing Puerto Rico’s finances under strict federal oversight.

Democrats, as well the Obama administration and Garcia Padilla himself, support financial oversight only if it ensures Puerto Rico’s autonomy, and only with the added provision of giving Puerto Rico the right to file bankruptcy and cut its debt.

Bishop expressed support for the idea that any fiscal control board “needs to respect Puerto Rico’s autonomy and self-governance,” Ortiz said.

Parish Braden, a spokesman for the Natural Resources Committee, told Reuters after the meeting that “protecting the principle of self-governance is central to any path forward,” adding that Bishop plans to “ensure this is the outcome” of legislative efforts.

Bishop also reaffirmed House Speaker Paul Ryan’s call on congressional committees to propose Puerto Rico legislation this month, Ortiz said.

“Bishop reaffirmed Speaker Ryan’s commitment to have draft legislation ready to share by March 31, so we can be able to hold talks with a draft ready,” Ortiz said.

In a statement after the meeting, Garcia Padilla said he urged “legislation to promote the sustainability of the island through comprehensive restructuring tools, federal monitoring and measures of economic growth.”

Meanwhile, Bishop was planning to meet with several other groups and individuals on the island on Friday and into the weekend, including elected officials, Braden added. (Reporting by Nick Brown and a contributor in San Juan, editing by G Crosse)