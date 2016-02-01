Puerto Rico proposes 46 percent debt cut in creditor plan

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico on Monday announced it had made an exchange offer to financial creditors to reduce a $49.2 billion chunk of its debt by about 46 percent, to $26.5 billion.

The plan, the opening salvo in the U.S. Commonwealth’s efforts to resolve its $70 billion debt load, would offer creditors reductions in payouts under a debt exchange, but give them an opportunity to make up the difference through a separate bond issue whose payout would be dependent on the island’s future growth. (Reporting by Nick Brown)