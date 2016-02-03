FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico to brief Congressional staff Friday - statement
February 3, 2016

Puerto Rico to brief Congressional staff Friday - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s advisors will brief Congressional staff in Washington on Friday about the island’s debt crisis, according to an invitation sent by the U.S. territory’s press representatives.

In attendance will be Melba Acosta Febo, president of the island’s Government Development Bank, and advisors Jim Millstein from Millstein & Co and Richard Cooper from law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Puerto Rico on Monday asked its creditors to take a huge “haircut” that would slash its total outstanding debt by about $23 billion in an opening salvo to resolve a crippling debt crisis. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

